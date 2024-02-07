DigiByte (DGB) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $128.06 million and $2.36 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,578.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00156203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.68 or 0.00545415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00297861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00165824 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,811,634,820 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

