Oasys 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.19 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Oasys has a market capitalization of $194.13 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can now be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:



Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.10121499 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,004,836.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

