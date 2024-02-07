AIFG Consultants Ltd. Has $261,000 Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 692.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 597,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after buying an additional 521,786 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,713,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,539,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 79.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,234,000.

Shares of TPHD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,558. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $33.49.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

