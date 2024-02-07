OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.13.

OGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.68. 293,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,741. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.54. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

