Doheny Asset Management CA Reduces Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises about 2.9% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Shares of FANG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,833. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

