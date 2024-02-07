HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $146,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

