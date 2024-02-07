Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Lowered by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 4.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.08% of AON worth $54,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.93.

AON Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.94. 299,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,365. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.