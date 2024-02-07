Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. 14,407,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,086,664. The stock has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

