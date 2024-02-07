Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.06. 2,382,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

