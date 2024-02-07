Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0 billion-$19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.8 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-$4.68 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,935. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.