Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.78. 368,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

