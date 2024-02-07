Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 39,554 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,554 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 98.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,780,000 after purchasing an additional 423,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,093. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $70.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

