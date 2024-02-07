Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 18,552 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its position in Crown Castle by 75.6% during the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Castle by 130.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $145.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

