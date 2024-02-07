Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,893,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,888,905. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

