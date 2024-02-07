Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. State Street Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after acquiring an additional 453,081 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,331,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,666,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,988. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.36 and a 200-day moving average of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

