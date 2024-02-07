Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:APD traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $214.99. 2,341,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,993. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.54.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.