Doheny Asset Management CA Has $784,000 Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOSE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,217. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOSE. Roth Mkm began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

