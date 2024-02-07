Doheny Asset Management CA Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 3,254,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,069. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

