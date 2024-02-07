SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Bought by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. SFL accounts for about 1.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA owned approximately 0.09% of SFL worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SFL by 139.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 131.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 422,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,231. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32.

SFL Company Profile

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $204.89 million during the quarter.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

