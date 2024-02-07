SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 7.1%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.31 and last traded at $45.60. Approximately 663,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 987,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 795.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 328,127 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

