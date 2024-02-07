Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.67

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.67 and last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 33292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,592,000 after purchasing an additional 450,366 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 325,730 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,901,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,086,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,222,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

