HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 53,720 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $319,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.15. The stock had a trading volume of 461,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $333.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

