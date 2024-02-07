SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.08

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.08 and last traded at $138.08, with a volume of 3677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.02.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

