HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 226,559 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,559 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of PepsiCo worth $431,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.65. 2,327,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

