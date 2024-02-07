Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 152,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 12,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,587.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 58,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 126.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.89. 1,925,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

