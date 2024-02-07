Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $86.87. 4,499,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,601. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

