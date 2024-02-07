Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 283 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 580,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

