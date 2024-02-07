Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 1.6% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.49. 861,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.61. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

