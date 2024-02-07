Weil Company Inc. Buys 9,281 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 2.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

GDX traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,386,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,784,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

