Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRSH

Freshworks Trading Down 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,991,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,845. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,169.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $113,769.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,169.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,589 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,675 in the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 239.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,432 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $34,883,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $34,644,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.