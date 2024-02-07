Citigroup Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,016.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,383.07.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded up $233.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,720.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,980. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,300.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,068.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,294,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.