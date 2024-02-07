Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Lowered to $83.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $108.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

LBRDK traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. 1,175,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $95.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

