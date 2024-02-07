Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,750.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,383.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $233.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,720.86. 666,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,300.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2,068.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

