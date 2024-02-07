Scotiabank Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $180.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.03. 411,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

