Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,641 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

VLO stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

