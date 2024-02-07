AIFG Consultants Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises about 0.3% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd. owned 0.16% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFAX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. 4,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $39.55.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.