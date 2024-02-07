AIFG Consultants Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after acquiring an additional 407,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,864,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.28. 1,220,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $70.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.