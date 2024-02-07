AIFG Consultants Ltd. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPYV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.14. 2,254,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

