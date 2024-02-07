AIFG Consultants Ltd. Buys New Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July makes up approximately 5.2% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd. owned approximately 1.61% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after buying an additional 347,769 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,089,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 291.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 265,195 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,813,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1,380.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,726 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,389 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $438.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

