Weil Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.16% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

OMIC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,575. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 13.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 3,571.18%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, insider Eli N. Glezer purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

