AIFG Consultants Ltd. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 8.6% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $380,348,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after buying an additional 7,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

