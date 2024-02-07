Weil Company Inc. Takes Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CECO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,905. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $680.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

