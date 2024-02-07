4,352 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEU. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE:LEU traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,196. The company has a market capitalization of $743.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. Research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

