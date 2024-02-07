Weil Company Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Endava by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 139,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,536. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.15.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

