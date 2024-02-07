Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after buying an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,247,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,416,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,486,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.34. The stock had a trading volume of 330,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,172. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

