Weil Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 9.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.49. 1,395,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

