Weil Company Inc. Acquires 2,078 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 124.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,815.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE UI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $127.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $290.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average is $138.37.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.