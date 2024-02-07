Weil Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,728 shares of company stock worth $1,641,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.86. The company had a trading volume of 337,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,211. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $237.53.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

