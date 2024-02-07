Weil Company Inc. Sells 14,773 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 2,478,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,219. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

