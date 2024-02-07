Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,951 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $132,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.95. 1,903,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

